Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$300 $478
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $178 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Vizio SmartCast with Chromecast & Vizio WatchFree
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • remote control via smartphone with the SmartCast mobile app
  • Model: D55x-G1
