New
Walmart · 18 mins ago
Vizio D-Class 32" 720p LED Smart HDTV
$138 $148
free shipping

Walmart offers the Vizio 32" Class D-Series 720p Smart HD Television (2019) for $138 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • native resolution of 1366x768 (720p)
  • Vizio SmartCast with built-in Chromecast
  • Model: D32h-G9
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Vizio
LED 720p 32" Smart TV
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register