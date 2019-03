50Hz to 20kHz frequency response

soundbar with two 2" full-range drivers

5.25" wireless subwoofer

Bluetooth 4.0

USB & 3.5mm auxiliary input

Dell Small Business offers the Vizio 36" 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar System bundled with a $50 Dell Gift Card in Black/Silver forwith.(The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days from ship date.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $18 under our Black Friday weekend mention, the lowest price we could find today by $49, and the best deal we've seen. It features: