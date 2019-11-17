Open Offer in New Tab
Costco
Vizio 75" PX-Series Quantum 4K LED LCD UHD TV (2019)
from $1,600
free shipping

It's $600 cheaper than any other store. Shop Now at Costco

Tips
  • This price is for Costco members only. Non-members must pay $80 more, so it's cheaper to sign up for an annual Costco membership for $60 instead.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • SmartCast 3.0 with Chomecast
  • voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • Model: PX75-G1
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
