74.5" 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) LED display

HDR10 & HLG

Chromecast Smart TV apps (YouTube, Netflix, Vudu, etc.)

4 HDMI ports, USB

Dell Small Business offers the Vizio 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $350 Dell Gift Card forwith. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $350 for this well-reviewed TV . Features include:CNET's review states that this model may use IPS or VA panels. IPS panels typically feature better viewing angles and faster response times. VA panels, on the other hand, feature deeper blacks and higher contrast ratios.