Dell Small Business offers the Vizio 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $799.99 with free shipping. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days from ship date; it expires after 90 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $178. (We saw it for $20 less last month, although that was driven by a $250 gift card.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HLG, & Dolby Vision
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • SmartCast TV with Chomecast (with access to NetFlix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
  • 4 HDMI inputs