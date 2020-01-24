Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 31 mins ago
Vizio 65" Quantum 4K UHD 2160p HDR Smart TV
$518 $748
free shipping

That's $230 off list and within $5 of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • SmartCast 3.0 OS with Chromecast
  • 3 HDMI inputs, USB
  • hands-free voice control
  • 12 local dimming zones
  • Model: M656-G4
