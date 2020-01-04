Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Costco · 1 hr ago
Vizio 65" P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR UHD Smart TV
$1,070 $1,700
free shipping

That's $80 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $200.) Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby HDR, HDR10, and HLG support
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • 5 HDMI inputs
  • voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa
  • built-in Chromecast
  • Model: PX65-G1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/4/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Costco Vizio
4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register