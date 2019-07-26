New
Vizio 65" LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
$998 $1,398
free shipping

Walmart offers the Vizio 65" LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Television for $998 with free shipping. That's $251 under our mention from a few days ago (although that included a $100 Dell gift card) and the lowest price we could find now by $251. Buy Now

  • Sam's Club charges a buck, Best Buy $2 more
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
  • HDR with Dolby Vision
  • built-in Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Video, more)
  • five HDMI inputs, USB
  • SmartCast 3.0 with Alexa
  • Model: P659-G1
