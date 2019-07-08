New
Costco · 30 mins ago
$1,500 $1,800
free shipping
Costco offers the Vizio 65" 4K UHD Quantum LED LCD TV got $1,499.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $300. Buy Now
- This 2019 release is unanimously well-reviewed
- 4K resolution
- 4 HDMI inputs
Expires 7/8/2019
Walmart · 5 days ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from three days ago, $248 off list price, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Refurb Vizio 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart Home Theater Display
$643 $2,000
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast 70" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Home Theater Display for $649.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $643.43. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $150.) Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it. Also, this does not include a TV tuner.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- adaptive LED backlight
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- integrated Chromecast
- 4 HDMI inputs
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Smart Television
$550 w/ $150 Dell Gift Card
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Vizio 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell gift card for $549.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $80 under our Black Friday week mention (which also had a $150 gift card) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $150.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- Full-array LED backlight
- Smart TV apps
- 5 HDMI inputs, USB
- Model: E65-F0
Walmart · 5 days ago
Refurb Vizio 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart Display
$554
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast E-Series 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Display for $559.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut that to $554.33 and avoid the $19.97 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $630 less than you'd pay for it new elsewhere.) Buy Now
- It comes with a 90-day warranty, although it's unclear who backs it
- It does not include a TV tuner
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Vizio SmartCast with built-in Chromecast
- 4 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$299 $398
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
Dell Home · 3 days ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$899 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $1,199
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $198. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
Walmart · 3 days ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$550 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $47.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
Costco · 3 wks ago
Hisense 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$350
free shipping
Costco offers its members the Hisense 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $349.97 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find now by $78. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Bluetooth
- 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB
Walmart · 5 days ago
Refurb Vizio SmartCast Wireless Speaker
$49 $100
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $78 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
- Note: No warranty information is provided
- Bluetooth
- 8-hour battery life
- Model: SP50-D5B
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Refurb Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar
$39
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
- A 2-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
- 70Hz to 19kHz frequency response
- 3.5mm stereo mini jack
- USB
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Vizio 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$300 w/ $100 Dell Gift Card $360
free shipping
Dell Home continues to offer the Vizio SmartCast 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $299.99 with free shipping. (You'll receive the gift card via email within 20 days from ship date; it expires after 90 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $100 under last month's mention and $30 under the best deal we've ever seen. (It's a current low by $98.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR (with support for HDR10 & HLG)
- WiFi
- SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: V505-G9
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Vizio 38" 3.1-Ch. SmartCast Soundbar System
$128 $198
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio 38" 3.1-Channel SmartCast Soundbar System for $128 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- remote w/ LCD display
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.1, and USB
