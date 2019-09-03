Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dell Small Business offers the Vizio 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart TV, bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card, for $769.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by $178, factoring in the gift card. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Vizio M-Series Quantum 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $629. (Non-members pay a $72.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $104. Shop Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Vizio M-Series Quantum 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $749.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's $79 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $200. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $219.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $50 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio 65" P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR LED Flat Ultra HD Smart Television (2019 model) for $1,399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $100, but most retailers charge $1,600 or more. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $999 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $200 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now $366, although most retailers charge at least $1,197 without a gift card.) Buy Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 4.7GHz Desktop PC with $512GB SSD for $1,399.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" cuts the price to $949.99. With free shipping, that is $500 off list and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $930.99 after the above coupon. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its new Dell Vostro 13 5390 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's $40 under our July mention, $648 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Xerox Phaser 6510/DNI Color Laser Printer for $199 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by about $9, although most retailers charge $249 or more. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the 3.42-lb. Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $859 with free shipping. That's $711 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $80 less in our July mention. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's $2 under our refurb mention from a month ago and tied as the best deal we've seen. (It's $96 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Woot via Amazon offers the VIZIO SS2520-C6 2.0 TV Sound Stand in Black for $76.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $73.
Update: The price has dropped to $74.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio Wireless Sound Bar System bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $899.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $225. Buy Now
