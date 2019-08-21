New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$480 $530
free shipping

Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $479.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $218 off list, and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's $50 less than the best deal we could find for a refurb today; this is new.) Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Chromecast streaming apps
  • USB, three HDMI ports
  • Model: D65x-G4
