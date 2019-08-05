New
Walmart
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$480 $698
free shipping

Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $479.99 with free shipping. That's $218 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $30 less last week. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Chromecast streaming apps
  • USB, three HDMI ports
  • Model: D65x-G4
