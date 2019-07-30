- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $80 less than the best we could find for a refurb today (this one is new) and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio 75" 4K Ultra HD HDR Flat LED Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $1,329.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $319.99 with free shipping. That's $158 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it was $20 less in June.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio 65" LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Television for $998 with free shipping. That's $251 under our mention from a few days ago (although that included a $100 Dell gift card) and the lowest price we could find now by $251. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio SmartCast 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's a current low by $100, thanks to the gift card.) Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, a low by $391, and best deal we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Pingbingding via Amazon offers its Pingbingding Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $54.97. Coupon code "DCICER8J" cuts that to $41.23. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $194.44 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $81 and the cheapest 49" or 50" 4K TV we've listed in nearly two years.
Update: The price has increased to $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $197.97. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $138.53 with free shipping. That's $55 under last week's mention, $261 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio 36" 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar System with a $50 Dell Gift Card in Black/Silver for $129.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our March mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's a low today by $50.) Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Vizio V-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television, bundled with a $100 Dell gift card for $279.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio SmartCast 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Smart Television bundled with a $75 Dell Gift Card for $199.99 with free shipping. (You'll receive the gift card via email within 20 days; it expires after 90 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $25 less than our March mention, the lowest price we've seen, and the best deal we could find by $73 today. Buy Now
