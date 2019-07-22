New
Walmart · 43 mins ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping

Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Chromecast streaming apps
  • USB, three HDMI ports
  • Model: D65x-G4
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Vizio
LED 65" 4K Flat HDR Smart TV Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register