Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB, three HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Dell Small Business offers the Vizio SmartCast 59.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $499.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $148. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- SmartCast OS with streaming apps (including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube)
- voice control from Google Assistant and Alexa devices
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: V605-G3
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast 70" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Home Theater Display for $649.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $643.43. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $157.) Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it. Also, this does not include a TV tuner.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- adaptive LED backlight
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- integrated Chromecast
- 4 HDMI inputs
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $319.99 with free shipping. That's $158 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it was $20 less in June.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Vizio SmartCast with Chromecast & Vizio WatchFree
- 802.11ac wireless
- USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
- remote control via smartphone with the SmartCast mobile app
- Model: D55x-G1
Dell Home offers the Vizio SmartCast 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week as the best deal we've seen. (It's a current low by $98, thanks to the gift card.) Buy Now
- You'll receive the gift card via email within 20 days from ship date; it expires after 90 days.
- 49.5" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR (with support for HDR10 & HLG)
- WiFi
- SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: V505-G9
Costco offers its members the Hisense 57.5"" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $279.99 with free shipping. (Non-members pay an extra $14.) That's $100 under our mention from December and a very low price for a 58" smart 4K TV in general. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Bluetooth
- three HDMI ports, and two USB
- Model: 58H6550E
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's $99 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
- Model: 58Q7330U
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
3Mart via Amazon offers the Pacoso 1080p Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $99.99. Coupon code "50ZDWMKD" cuts that to $24.99. With free shipping, that's $75 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 150-mile range
- motorized 360° rotation w/ remote
- 33-foot HD coax cable
- dual TV outputs
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Summer Waves 10-Foot x 30" Quick Set Swimming Pool for $48 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. Buy Now
- VM Express via Newegg charges the same
- Includes a filter pump with chlorinator
- 608-gallon capacity
Walmart offers the Mainstays Plush Pillowed Recliner Swivel Chair and Ottoman Set in Gray for $64.63 with free shipping. That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it in a different color for $7 less a month ago.) Buy Now
- The recliner measures approximately 30" x 42" x 39" at maximum extension
- The ottoman measures approximately 18" x 16" x 16"
- Model: MS17D1101509
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $79 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
- Note: No warranty information is provided
- Bluetooth
- 8-hour battery life
- Model: SP50-D5B
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
- A 2-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
- 70Hz to 19kHz frequency response
- 3.5mm stereo mini jack
- USB
Dell Home offers the Vizio M-Series Quantum 54.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell gift card for $599.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $250. Buy Now
- Dell Promo eGift Card sent via email within 20 days of purchase.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG, & Dolby Vision
- 802.11ac wireless
- SmartCast TV with Chomecast (with access to NetFlix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
- USB port & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: M558-G1
Dell Home offers the Vizio 65" 4K UHD HDR Smart Television with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $1,249 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $300. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) resolution
- HDR, HLG 10
- smart TV apps
- 5 HDMI inputs, USB
