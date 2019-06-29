New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from three days ago, $248 off list price, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Chromecast streaming apps
  • USB
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • Model: D65x-G4
