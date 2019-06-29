New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from three days ago, $248 off list price, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Vizio 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart Display
$554
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast E-Series 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Display for $559.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut that to $554.33 and avoid the $19.97 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $630 less than you'd pay for it new elsewhere.) Buy Now
Tips
- It comes with a 90-day warranty, although it's unclear who backs it
- It does not include a TV tuner
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Vizio SmartCast with built-in Chromecast
- 4 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 2 days ago
Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$208
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $209.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $207.87. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's $72 under the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: D50x-G9
Walmart · 1 day ago
Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$300 $478
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $178 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Vizio SmartCast with Chromecast & Vizio WatchFree
- 802.11ac wireless
- USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
- remote control via smartphone with the SmartCast mobile app
- Model: D55x-G1
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Refurb Vizio 70" 4K HDR LED HT Display
$643 $650
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Home Theater Display for $649.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $643.43. That's $357 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. Also, this does not include a TV tuner.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR and adaptive LED backlight
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.1, and integrated Chromecast
- 4 HDMI inputs and USB
Best Buy · 1 day ago
Best Buy 3-Day TV Sale
Deals from $120
free shipping
Best Buy discounts a selection of TVs, with prices starting from $119.99. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- 50" 4K TVs from $249.99
- 60" 4K TVs from $549.99
- 75" 4K TVs from $999.99
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$299 $398
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Pacoso 1080p Indoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna
$9 $28
free shipping
3Mart via Amazon offers the Pacoso 1080p Indoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $27.59. Clip the on-page $2 off coupon and apply code "2GKTMJWE" to cut that to $9.04. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $19 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 50 to 100-mile range
- 13.2-foot coaxial cable
New
Walmart · 3 hrs ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate. Buy Now
New
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off list tied with tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Vizio SmartCast Wireless Speaker
$49 $100
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $78 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: No warranty information is provided
Features
- Bluetooth
- 8-hour battery life
- Model: SP50-D5B
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Refurb Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar
$39
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 2-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
Features
- 70Hz to 19kHz frequency response
- 3.5mm stereo mini jack
- USB
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Vizio 38" 3.1-Ch. SmartCast Soundbar System
$128 $198
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio 38" 3.1-Channel SmartCast Soundbar System for $128 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now
Features
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- remote w/ LCD display
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.1, and USB
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Vizio 43" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart TV
$250 $368
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last month's mention, which included a $100 Dell gift card, and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new one. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
- remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
Sign In or Register