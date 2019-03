3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution

HDR10 support

802.11ac, Bluetooth

Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Video, more)

4 HDMI inputs, USB

Vizio SmartCast, allowing you to use your smartphone as a remote via the SmartCast app

Walmart continues to offer the Vizio SmartCast E-Series 60" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Home Theater Display forwith. That's tied with last week's mention and $102 under the lowest price we could find for aelsewhere (this is new). Features include:Note: This display does not include a TV tuner.