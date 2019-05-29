Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 60" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $478 with free shipping. That's $22 under our March mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $22.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • support for HDR10 and HLG
  • SmartCast TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control
  • control via a mobile device with the SmartCast app