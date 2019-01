3840x2160 (4K) native resolution

WiFi and Ethernet

Smart TV apps

USB and 3 HDMI inputs

Walmart offers the Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart TV , model no. D50-F1, forwith. That's $42 under our October mention (although that included a $100 Dell gift card), $40 off, and the lowest price we could find, outside of the mention below. (It's also the best outright price we've seen.) Features include:A close price: B&H Photo Video has it for $359.99 with free shipping.