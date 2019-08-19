New
Vizio 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$298
free shipping

Walmart offers the Vizio SmartCast 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, with most stores charging $22 more, but we saw this for $10 less two weeks ago. Buy Now

Features
  • 49.5" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR (with support for HDR10 & HLG)
  • WiFi
  • SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: V505-G9
