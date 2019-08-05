- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Vizio SmartCast 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $289.99 with free shipping. That's $10 less than last week's mention (although that came with a $100 gift card), a low by $10 today, and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast 70" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Home Theater Display for $649.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $643.43. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $157.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio D-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $174.99 with free shipping. That's $24 under our refurb mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $71 under the best price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $319.99 with free shipping. That's $158 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it was $20 less in June.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio 65" LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Television for $998 with free shipping. That's $251 under our mention from a few days ago (although that included a $100 Dell gift card) and the lowest price we could find now by $251. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $598 with free shipping. That's $200 under our April mention (which was bundled with a $250 gift card) and by far the lowest outright price we've ever seen. (It's also a low today by $152.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $103. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, a low by $391, and best deal we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Palram 6x4-Foot Hybrid Greenhouse for $299.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $77. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention and $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio 32" 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for $68 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio 36" 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar System with a $50 Dell Gift Card in Black/Silver for $129.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's a low today by $40.) Buy Now
