Walmart · 38 mins ago
Vizio 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$260 $428
That's the best deal we've seen for a new one, tied with last week's mention, and $168 off list. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 & HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: D50x-G9
