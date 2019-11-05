New
Walmart · 58 mins ago
Vizio 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$248 $295
free shipping

That's $12 under our mention from almost a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 & HLG
  • SmartCast OS with Chromecast
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: D50x-G9
