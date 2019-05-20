Walmart offers the Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $279.99 with free shipping. That's $18 under our mention from three week's ago, the best we've seen for a new one, and the lowest price we could find by $83 today. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 & HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
  • 3 HDMI inputs