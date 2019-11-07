New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Vizio 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar System w/ 6" Wireless Subwoofer
$300 $500
free shipping

$100 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • SmartCast Mobile app
  • Chromecast built-in
  • voice-control support from Google Assistant enabled devices
  • Bluetooth, WiFi
  • Two upward-firing speakers
  • Wireless subwoofer with 6” driver
  • LCD display remote control with 2x AAA batteries
  • HDMI 2.0
  • Expires 11/11/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
