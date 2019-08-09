- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Vizio 31.5" 720p Flat LED LCD HD Television for $109.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast 70" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Home Theater Display for $649.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $643.43. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $157.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $479.99 with free shipping. That's $218 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $30 less last week. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $319.99 with free shipping. That's $158 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it was $20 less in June.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio 65" LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Television for $998 with free shipping. That's $251 under our mention from a few days ago (although that included a $100 Dell gift card) and the lowest price we could find now by $251. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Home offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $547.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen, excluding the mentions below. (It's the best deal today by $132.) Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the LG 64.5" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $300 Dell gift card for the in-cart price of $1,497. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $252 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $502.) Buy Now
3Mart via Amazon offers the Musun Amplified HDTV Outdoor Antenna for $48.99. Coupon code "50R248ZB" drops that to $24.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from June, $25 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $15 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Woot via Amazon offers the VIZIO SS2520-C6 2.0 TV Sound Stand in Black for $76.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $73. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention and $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio 32" 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for $68 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
