Dell Small Business offers the Vizio D-Series 32" 1080p Flat LED HD Smart Television bundled with a $50 Dell Gift Card forwith. (The gift card will arrive via email 10 to 20 days from ship date.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from February and the best price we could find by $15. It features a 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution, SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more), and two HDMI inputs.