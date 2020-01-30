Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 12 mins ago
Vivotek 30" Curved Gaming Monitor
$220 $290
free shipping

That's $28 less than buying it from Vivotek directly. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Caimthis via eBay.
Features
  • LED backlight
  • anti-glare
  • AMD FreeSync
  • 4ms response time
  • Model: GNV30CB
  • Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
30"
