Ending today, Vivo via Rakuten offers its Vivo Extra Sturdy Clamp-on Computer Under Desk Keyboard Tray for $64.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" drops it to $51.99. Plus, you'll receive around $7.65 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $21.
Update: It now comes with 64 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers two BestOffice Ergonomic Mid-Back Mesh Office Chairs for $85.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to $68.79. With $3 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18, although we saw a pair for $5 less in April. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Home Decorators Collection Oxford Secretary Desk in Chestnut for $199.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from over three weeks ago as $200 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Cordless Li-Ion Compact Brushless Drill Driver Kit for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $15.) Buy Now
SF Planet via Rakuten offers the Fosmon Wireless Door/Window Alarm Sensor 4-Pack for $7.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $6.39. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Ryobi 10" Compund Miter Saw for $94.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $75.99. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less (in Rakuten points) in our now-expired mention from two days ago. Buy Now
