Rakuten · 58 mins ago
Vivo Extra Sturdy Clamp-on Computer Under Desk Keyboard Tray
$52 w/ $1 in Rakuten Credit $75
free shipping

Ending today, Vivo via Rakuten offers its Vivo Extra Sturdy Clamp-on Computer Under Desk Keyboard Tray for $64.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" drops it to $51.99. Plus, you'll receive around $7.65 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $21.

Update: It now comes with 64 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now

Features
  • includes all required mounting hardware
  • Model: MOUNT-KB05E
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "OFFICE20"
  • Expires 8/20/2019
    Published 20 hr ago
    Verified 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Office Furniture Rakuten Vivo Headwear
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register