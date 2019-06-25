New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Vivo 36" Standing Desk Converter w/ Keyboard Tray
$136 $232
free shipping
Vivo via Rakuten offers its Vivo 36" Standing Desk Converter with Keyboard Tray in Black for $169.99. Apply coupon code "OFFICE20" to cut that to $135.99. With free shipping, that's at least $24 less than you'd pay via another VIVO storefront and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • adjustable height from 6" to 19.5"
  • non-skid silicone padding
  • sliding keyboard tray
  • accessory storage slot
  • Model: DESK-V000T
  • Code "OFFICE20"
  • Expires 6/25/2019
