Rakuten · 49 mins ago
Vivo 36" Electric Height-Adjustable Standing Desk Riser w/ USB
$190 $200
free shipping

Sitting all day can be bad for your arteries. Standing all day can tire your feet. This solves both problems, and it's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • To get this deal, use code "VIV10"
Features
  • Steel frame
  • Infinite adjust between 6" and 19" from the desk surface
  • Operated with the press of a button
  • Model: DESK-V000ZE
  • Expires 4/16/2020
