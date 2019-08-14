- Create an Account or Login
Vivint SmartHome offers professional installation and $0 activation when you purchase its home automation systems. Shop Now
Ares-US via Amazon offers the Aisirer WiFi Smart Plug 2-Pack for $16.99. Coupon code "AD6J5WDQ" cuts that to $10.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our June mention, $7 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the August Smart Keypad for $53 with free shipping. That's tied our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $4. (Most retailers charge $60 or more.) Buy Now
Tanga offers the Vivitar Smart Security Wireless Video Door Bell for $66.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $61.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Woostars via Amazon offers its Woostar Smart Plug 4-Pack for $32.99. Coupon code "KEX9BHMS" drops that to $23.09. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
