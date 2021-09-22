New
Vitamix · 1 hr ago
up to $230 off
free shipping
Save on blenders, containers, and more. Shop Now at Vitamix
Tips
- Pictured is the Vitamix 7500 Classic Blender for $299.95 ($230 off).
Details
Comments
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
HomeCraft Nonstick Bacon Press and Griddle
$30 $50
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $5, and by the looks of this it would revolutionize your breakfast experience! Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $6.24 shipping charge or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Features
- removable 6-strip bacon plate
- nonstick surface
- folding design
- Model: FBG2
Keurig · 4 wks ago
Keurig Brewer Starter Kit
50% off
free shipping w/ $29
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16-box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24-box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
Tips
- Restrictions apply.
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $99.99 ($100 off list).
SideDeal · 1 wk ago
Crock-Pot 3.5qt. Hook Up Connectable Entertaining System
$34 $75
free shipping
It's around $6 more at other stores. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- In Green.
Features
- 11.8" x 14.5" x 16.9"
- Up to 6 units can plug together using one outlet
- Low, high, and warm settings
- Removable stoneware and glass lids
- Dishwasher-safe
Ends Today
Amazon · 6 days ago
Dreamiracle 33-lb. Countertop Ice Maker
$108 $180
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PXQGQCED" for a savings of $72. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Dragon Vally via Amazon.
Features
- measures 14.1" x 9.65" x 11.54"
- makes 2 sizes of ice
- 2.2-liter water tank
- LED control panel
- stainless steel
Sign In or Register