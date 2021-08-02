Vitacost Food Sale: 15% off $40
Vitacost · 1 hr ago
Vitacost Food Sale
15% off $40
free shipping w/ $49

This grocery discount applies to thousands of items from brands like Annie's, Primal Kitchen, Simple Truth Organic, Bob's Red Mill, Chosen Foods, and more. Apply coupon code "ALLFOOD40" to save on organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and other specialty products, including baby food. Shop Now at Vitacost

  • Posted by Sarah.
  • Why does she love this deal? "I'm seeing several brands and products in this sale that have been staples in my household for years. I buy organic whenever possible, and also appreciate gluten-free options for family members that need it. This is a good discount for Vitacost, particularly because it applies across a wide swath of items and saves a trip to the store; not to mention, some varieties can be hard to track down locally."
  • Shipping adds $4.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more (or $25 or more of Vitacost brand items).
  • Code "ALLFOOD40"
  • Expires 8/4/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
