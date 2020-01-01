Open Offer in New Tab
Vistaprint · 13 mins ago
Vistaprint Replaceable Nanofilter System Face Masks
Pre-orders for $18 or less
free shipping

These masks should offer significant protection if worn correctly, though not as much as an N95 mask. Buy Now at Vistaprint

Tips
  • Kid Masks for $13
  • Adult Masks for $18
  • Filter 10-packs for $10
  • Ships by May 28.
Features
  • adjustable ear loops
  • replaceable filters
  • multiple layers
