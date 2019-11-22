Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
VisionTek VT1000 Universal Dual Display USB 3.0 Dock
$70 $140
free shipping

That's $60 under our mention from last Cyber Monday, and tied for the best price we've seen (it's also the lowest price today by $29). Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Gigabit Ethernet
  • 6-port USB 3.0 hub
  • 2 HDMI and 2 DisplayPort interfaces
  • USB 3.0 Type-C and USB 3.0 Type-A to Type-C cables
  • Model: VT1000
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptop Accessories Dell Small Business VisionTek
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register