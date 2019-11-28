Open Offer in New Tab
VisionTek Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB Video Card
$380 w/ $114 in Rakuten points $500
free shipping

Thanks to the $113.70 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best price we could find for any RX 5700 XT card. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten.
  • Boost clock: 1,905Mhz; Game clock: 1,755Mhz; Base clock: 1,605Mhz
  • 5120x2880 at 60Hz maximum resolution
  • 8GB 256-Bit GDDR6
  • Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR
  • 1 HDMI 2.0b
  • 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC 1.2a
  • PCI Express 4.0 support
  • Aluminum alloy back plate with fan
  • Expires in 8 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
