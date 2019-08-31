New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
VisionTek Radeon RX 5700 8GB Graphics Card
$297 $450
free shipping

Dell via Rakuten offers the VisionTek Radeon RX 5700 8GB Graphics Card for $349.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $297.49. With free shipping, that's $153 off list and a great price for the newest lineup of AMD GPUs making headlines today. Buy Now

  • Plus, you'll bag $17.82 in Rakuten points through September 2.
  • 3 DisplayPorts
  • HDMI port
  • 1,465 MHz core and 1,725 MHz boost clocks
  • 5120x2880 at 60 Hz max resolution
  • VR Ready
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
