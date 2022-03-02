New
SideDeal · 24 mins ago
$19 $79
free shipping
That's a very low price for any smartwatch – budget options at Amazon start around $35. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
- 1.3" 240x240 color display
- monitors heart rate, stress, blood oxygen, and sleep state
- compass
- stopwatch and timer
- call, text, and calendar alerts
Details
Comments
Target · 2 wks ago
Apple Savings Event at Target
Up to $100 off
free shipping w/ $35
Save up to $100 off iPad Air, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Target
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
eBay · 3 days ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy 4 44mm Smartwatch
$150 $280
free shipping
That's $29 under our January mention and the best price we've seen in any condition. (It's also around $100 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit in most stores.) Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- In Black.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
Features
- Auto Workout Tracking
- Advanced Sleep / Continuous SpO2
- Android OS
- 44mm screen size
- 164 feet water resistance
- AMOLED display screen
- Model: SM-R870NZKAXAA
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Eahthni Magnetic Charging Cable for Apple Watch
$7.99 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "80HW64YZ" for a savings of $32. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by PuTianShiLiGuanMaoYiYouXianGongSi via Amazon.
- Ships from the seller and may take up to seven weeks to arrive.
Features
- 3.3-foot cable
- MFi certified
Amazon · 1 day ago
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 41mm Smart Watch
$450 $699
free shipping
The price has dropped to $449.99. That's a low by $165. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- pictured in Red Aluminum Case w/ Red Sport Band
Features
- crack-resistant front crystal
- IP6X dust resistance and swim proof
- always-on Retina display
- measures blood oxygen level
- takes ECG
- sleep tracker
SideDeal · 17 hrs ago
Twilight Magnetic 150-Lumen COB Worklight / Flashlight
$8.99 $19
free shipping
That's a savings of $10 off list, plus you'll get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS". Buy Now at SideDeal
Features
- COB LED technology
- magnet mount
- swivels 250°
New
SideDeal · 54 mins ago
Honeywell Wireless Motion Detector
$19 $37
free shipping
It's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- 40ft sensor range
- Model: RCA902N1004/N
