SideDeal · 1 hr ago
$19
free shipping
That's a savings of $61 off the list price, plus coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" bags free shipping (another $9 savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
Features
- 1.3" touch screen
- 18 exercise modes
- 4 watch face background designs
- tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and sleep
- compatible with most iOS and Android smartphone devices
Details
Comments
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Coffea Screen Protector Case for Apple Watch
$3.40 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "61WATCHCASE" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several sizes.
- Sold by Coffea Store via Amazon.
Features
- TPU material
- built-in screen protector
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Blduzn Replacement Band for Apple Watch 2-Pack
$2.25 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
Take half off with coupon code "P5TRJPFC". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Blduzn via Amazon.
Features
- silicone
Amazon · 4 days ago
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 45mm Smart Watch
$629 $749
free shipping
That's a $120 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- crack-resistant front crystal
- IP6X dust resistance and swim proof
- always-on Retina display
- measures blood oxygen level
- takes ECG
- sleep tracker
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Blduzn Replacement Band 2-Pack for Apple Watch
$2.25 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "BRGTNQG3" for a savings of $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Black/Olive Green at this price.
- Sold by Blduzn via Amazon.
Features
- compatible with 42mm and 44mm Apple Watches
SideDeal · 1 hr ago
GoGreen 6-Outlet Swivel Wall Tap
$19 $25
free shipping
It's a savings of $6 off the list price. Plus, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping (an additional $8.99 savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
Features
- two USB ports
- 1,200-joules of surge protection
SideDeal · 3 wks ago
Marc New York Women's Quilted Down Jacket
$45 $225
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
