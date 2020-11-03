New
Virex All-Purpose Disinfectant Cleaner 32-oz. Spray Bottles 8-Count (256 total ounces)
TheBulkClean offers Virex All-Purpose Disinfectant Cleaner 32-oz. Spray Bottles 8-Count (256 total ounces) in Citrus Scent for $29.99. (That's only $3.75 per bottle.) Plus, get free shipping via code "VIREXFREESHIP". Buy Now at The Bulk Clean

Features
  • For use on hard, inanimate, non-porous surfaces such as floors, walls, porcelain and plastic surfaces in hospitals, nursing homes, schools, colleges and hotels.
  • One-step hospital grade quaternary disinfectant cleans and disinfects in three minutes.
  • Provides broad spectrum kill of microorganisms including HBV, HIV-1, VRE, MRSA, GRSA, MRSE, VISA, PRSP, herpes simplex types 1 & 2, influenza type A2, adenovirus, rotavirus and many more.
  • Code "VIREXFREESHIP"
  • Expires 11/3/2020
