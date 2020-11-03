sponsored
New
The Bulk Clean · 1 hr ago
$30 $44
free shipping
TheBulkClean offers Virex All-Purpose Disinfectant Cleaner 32-oz. Spray Bottles 8-Count (256 total ounces) in Citrus Scent for $29.99. (That's only $3.75 per bottle.) Plus, get free shipping via code "VIREXFREESHIP". Buy Now at The Bulk Clean
Features
- For use on hard, inanimate, non-porous surfaces such as floors, walls, porcelain and plastic surfaces in hospitals, nursing homes, schools, colleges and hotels.
- One-step hospital grade quaternary disinfectant cleans and disinfects in three minutes.
- Provides broad spectrum kill of microorganisms including HBV, HIV-1, VRE, MRSA, GRSA, MRSE, VISA, PRSP, herpes simplex types 1 & 2, influenza type A2, adenovirus, rotavirus and many more.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 6 days ago
Kitchen and Cleaning Appliances at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Household Cleaners at Amazon
up to 76% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on cleaners and cleaning supplies. (Take an extra discount on some items if you order via Subscribe & Save.) Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Glad ForceFlexPlus Drawstring Large Trash Bag 25-Pack
2 for $10
free shipping via Prime
Add two 25-packs to your cart via Subscribe & Save to put the price about $6 under what you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item is expected back in-stock on November 2.
Amazon · 1 day ago
Rubbermaid Slim Jim 23-Gallon Trash Can
$30 $86
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's available at this price in Gray.
Features
- handles at base and rim
- 4 venting channels
- 4 bag cinches
- Model: FG354060GRAY
Sign In or Register