$25 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "50off" to save 50% and make this the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at yolopicks.com
Features
- active noise cancelling
- dual 40mm drivers
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 30-hour playtime on full charge
- built-in mic
Details
Amazon · 2 days ago
Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds
$19 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ZE2SZ2YM" for a savings of $81. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Xuridongshengshangmao via Amazon.
Features
- 49-foot range
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- up to 4-hours playtime per charge
- charging case
Bose · 1 mo ago
Bose Back-to-School Sale
up to $100 off
free shipping
Save on headphones, speakers, and Bose Frames. Shop Now at Bose
Amazon · 1 day ago
Sony ZX Series Headphones
$10 $51
free shipping w/Prime
It's $41 under list, $18 under our mention last week, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item is currently out of stock but can be ordered now at this price for an expected fulfillment date of August 24.
Features
- 12Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Model: MDRZX110BK
Apple · 1 wk ago
3rd-Gen. Apple iPad Air 10.5" 64GB Tablet (2019) w/ 2nd-Gen. AirPods
$479
free shipping
You're essentially getting a pair of Airpods for free; so it's a savings of about $139 compared to most retailers. Buy Now at Apple
Tips
- The option to add the Airpods for free will appear in checkout
- Scroll down to see this offer.
Features
- 10.5" 2224x1668 multi-touch Retina display
- front 7MP HD camera and 8MP rear camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Hexa 2.49GHz processor
- AirPods come w/ charging case
