Violeworks 88VF 4" Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $33
Banggood · 1 hr ago
Violeworks 88VF 4" Cordless Electric Chainsaw
$33 $81
$5 shipping

Apply coupon code "BGDNSAW" for a savings of $48. Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • Available with 2 batteries for $38.99 with $4.84 shipping after the same coupon.
  • Shipping insurance adds $1.10, but you have the option to remove it.
  • This item ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
  • copper motor
  • overload protection
  • no lubrication required
  • 88V 2,500mAh lithium battery
  • up to 1.5 hours runtime per charge
  • includes charger
Details
Comments
  • Code "BGDNSAW"
  • Expires 6/10/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
