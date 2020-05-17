Open Offer in New Tab
Vineyard Vines · 36 mins ago
Vineyard Vines Teachers & Students Sale
50% off everything
free shipping w/ $125

Teachers and full-time college students can take half off sitewide during this appreciation event. Shop Now at Vineyard Vines

Tips
  • Verification is required.
  • Shipping starts at $8.50, but orders of $125 or more bag free shipping.
  • Expires 5/17/2020
