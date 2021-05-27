Vineyard Vines Long Weekend Sale: Up to 40% off everything

New
Vineyard Vines · 31 mins ago
Up to 40% off everything
free shipping w/ $125
Coupon code "SUMMER" nabs 25% off polos, shorts, and swimwear, and 40% off everything else. Shop Now at Vineyard Vines
- Shipping starts at $8.50, but orders of $125 or more score free shipping.
Home Depot · 6 days ago
Home Depot Memorial Day Sale
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on over 17,000 items in all categories. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Many orders over $45 ship free. (Many under $45 also ship free, as marked.) For oversized items, shipping charges may apply no matter the price, so opt for in-store pickup where available.
Lowe's · 6 days ago
Lowe's Memorial Day Event
free shipping w/ $45
Shop over 17,000 indoor and outdoor items including appliances, patio furniture, lawn & garden items, grills, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Dick's Sporting Goods · 12 hrs ago
Dick's Sporting Goods Clearance Sale
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $25
Shop and save on a range of outdoor gear, sporting goods, and apparel with men's tops from $9, women's tops from $5, men's shorts from $10, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $6.99 shipping fee; otherwise ScoreCard members bag free shipping w/ $25. (free to join, requires login).
Nordstrom Rack · 1 mo ago
Nordstrom Rack Clearance
up to 92% off
free shipping w/ $89
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
