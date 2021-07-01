Vineyard Vines 4th of July Sale: Up to 60% off
Vineyard Vines · 51 mins ago
Vineyard Vines 4th of July Sale
up to 60% off

Apply coupon code "JULY" to take an extra 15% off sale styles, for up to 60% off in total. Shop Now at Vineyard Vines

  • Shipping starts at $8.50, but orders of $125 or more score free shipping.
  • Code "JULY"
  • Expires 7/6/2021
