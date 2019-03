For new subscribers at Vimeo, buy a Vimeo Plus, Pro, or Business 1-Year Membership bundled with a Vimeo Stock video clip and getyour purchase. (Scroll down to the "Super simple pricing" banner to add a membership to cart, and then add a Vimeo Stock video clip to cart to get the 20% off discount on both items.) Plus, members get every future Vimeo Stock purchase . Vimeo Stock provides royalty-free stock footage in HD and 4K UHD with a one-time license fee; you won't have to pay royalties based on the number of plays or video projects.