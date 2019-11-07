New
eBay · 54 mins ago
Vilano Neutron Electric Folding Fat Bike
$560 $1,499
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Roadbikeoutlet via eBay.
Features
  • 20" wheels
  • 36V battery
  • 250-watt brushless hub direct rear drive motor
  • 7-speed
  • approximate 25 mile range
  • Model: 650-NEUTRON
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Bicycling eBay Vilano
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register