New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$209
free shipping
Outlet Stores via Rakuten offers the Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike in Black for $249. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. It's available in 50 cm, 54 cm, and 58 cm sizes. Buy Now
Features
- 6061 Double Butted aluminum aero frame
- 700c 11/8" threadless fork
- Shimano A050 SIS handlebar-mounted shifters
- disc brakes
- Model: 550-T2DBRK
Details
Comments
