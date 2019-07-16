New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike
$209
free shipping
Outlet Stores via Rakuten offers the Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike in Black for $249. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. It's available in 50 cm, 54 cm, and 58 cm sizes. Buy Now
Features
  • 6061 Double Butted aluminum aero frame
  • 700c 11/8" threadless fork
  • Shimano A050 SIS handlebar-mounted shifters
  • disc brakes
  • Model: 550-T2DBRK
  • Code "SPORTS20"
  • Expires 7/16/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
