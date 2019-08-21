Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Viking Microfiber Auto Cleaning Cloth 12-Pack for $7. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although we saw it for a buck less in June. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AutoSpa 9" 2-in-1 Microfiber Wash Mop with 48" Extension Pole for $12.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lisle Razor Blade Scraper for $7.11 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Rain-X Windshield Repair Kit for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from last week and the the lowest price we could find now by a buck. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
