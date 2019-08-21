New
Viking Microfiber Auto Cleaning Cloth 12-Pack
$7 $9
Walmart offers the Viking Microfiber Auto Cleaning Cloth 12-Pack for $7. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although we saw it for a buck less in June. Buy Now

